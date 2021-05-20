BioNTech CEO says vaccine 70-75% effective against India variant - Reuters (updated)
May 20, 2021 2:15 PM ETBioNTech SE (BNTX), PFEBNTX, PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor44 Comments
- BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) CEO Ugur Sahin says that its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), is 70-75% effective against the highly transmissible India variant, according to Reuters.
- Sahin, appearing on television after a meeting with the Turkish government's science council, said tests the company has been conducting demonstrate the efficacy.
- Reuters also reported that the WHO's regional director said that vaccines being administered in Europe appear to protect against all variants.
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday said other vaccines also appear to be effective against the India variant.
- BioNTech shares are up 1.9% to $202.95 and Pfizer shares are up 0.7% to $40.13 in afternoon trading.