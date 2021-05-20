Deere FQ2 2021 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2021 2:02 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)DEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Deere (NYSE:DE) is scheduled to announce FQ2 earnings results on Friday, May 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.52 (+114.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $10.56B (+28.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Construction & Forestry net sales to be $2.79B.
- Over the last 2 years, DE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward.