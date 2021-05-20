V.F. Corp FQ4 2021 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2021 2:03 PM ETV.F. Corporation (VFC)VFCBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Friday, May 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (+190.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.51B (+19.5% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Adjusted gross margin of 53.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.