Foot Locker Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2021 2:05 PM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+262.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+61.0% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Comparable sales of +61.9%; and Gross margin of 32.2%.
- Over the last 2 years, FL has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.