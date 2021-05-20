Booz Allen Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
May 20, 2021 2:06 PM ET
- Booz Allen (NYSE:BAH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 21st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+15.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.99B (+1.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BAH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.