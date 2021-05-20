Ecopetrol says oil operations little affected by Colombia protests
- Ecopetrol (EC -2.2%) shares are under some pressure after S&P Global Ratings cut Colombia's rating to junk bond status, sending the Colombian peso and stocks lower.
- The downgrade follows violent anti-government protests, as well as growing concerns over strained spending and debt resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
- J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs predict Fitch Ratings will follow suit with a downgrade this year.
- Colombia's energy minister says crude oil production following two weeks of protests and road blockades has dropped below 700K bbl/day for the first time since 2009, 6% less than 744.7K bbl/day pumped nationwide in March.
- Ecopetrol, producer of two-thirds of the Colombia's oil and equivalents, says its fields have not experienced any material impact and its refineries are operating normally so far.
- But in recent days, Colombia-based Geopark (GPRK -2.1%) said it had cut production in the country by 40%-45% to 12K-15K boe/day.
- Also, Gran Tierra Energy (GTE -1.4%) said it shut 5,250 bbl/day, or 18%, because of the protests.