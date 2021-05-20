Opera launches gamer-focused GX Mobile browser

May 20, 2021 3:34 PM ETOpera Limited (OPRA)OPRABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Opera (OPRA +2.2%) releases the first beta version of its new Opera GX Mobile browser, the "world's first mobile browser designed specifically for gamers."
  • Opera also reveals that the Opera GX desktop browser has grown 190% on the year and is now used by over 9 million gamers.
  • The new GX Mobile browser includes custom navigation with the Fast Action Button including vibration and haptic feedback, the ability to sync mobile and desktop through the Flow feature, and the curated GX Mobile home screen, which includes game news, deals, and a game release calendar.
