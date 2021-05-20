Corporate high yield bond ETFs look to snap a near 2-month low
- Heading into the close on Thursday, corporate high yield bond exchange traded funds are looking to break a near two-month trading low.
- As of Wednesday's close to the downside, seven exchange traded funds that focus on high yield corporate debt are looking to snap their losses and finish above their 57-day drought of not closing above their previous levels back in late March.
- High yield debt has been under fire of late as market participants continue to look towards the potential of future Fed rate hikes and rising inflation levels.
- Only two weeks ago, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said interest rates may have to rise a little bit to make sure our economy doesn't overheat.
- Since the U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield ran up at the beginning of the year, it has flattened itself out to a degree. The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield has held relatively stable around the 1.65% mark with the exception of a few swings.
- Below are the seven exchange traded funds and their daily performance: (NYSEARCA:HYG) +0.44%, (NYSEARCA:JNK) +0.43%, (NYSEARCA:SHYG) +0.43%, (NYSEARCA:SJNK) +0.29%, (BATS:USHY) +0.50%, (NASDAQ:ANGL) +0.33% and (NYSEARCA:HYLB) +0.43%.
- In other fixed-income-related news, 30-Year Mortgage rates hit 3.00%, up from 2.65% in January.