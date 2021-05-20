Aurora Cannabis files $300 million at-the-money offering

  • Aurora Cannabis (ACB +1.7%) establishes a new at-the-market equity program that allows the company to issue and sell up to $300M of common shares in the capital of the company.
  • This filing will provide maximum flexibility for the company to pursue select acquisitions going forward.
  • Its current cash position remains strong at ~$525M as of May 13, 2021.
  • Given such strength, it is not expected to access the ATM Program without an accretive use of proceeds.
  • A look at the company's last quarter performance here.
  • Read contributor analysis 'Aurora Cannabis: No Margin Of Safety'
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.