Aurora Cannabis files $300 million at-the-money offering
May 20, 2021 3:53 PM ET Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Aurora Cannabis (ACB +1.7%) establishes a new at-the-market equity program that allows the company to issue and sell up to $300M of common shares in the capital of the company.
- This filing will provide maximum flexibility for the company to pursue select acquisitions going forward.
- Its current cash position remains strong at ~$525M as of May 13, 2021.
- Given such strength, it is not expected to access the ATM Program without an accretive use of proceeds.
