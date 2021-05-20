Robinhood starts giving app users chance to get in on IPOs
May 20, 2021 3:57 PM ETRobinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)HOODBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor25 Comments
- In line with its motto to democratize financial markets, Robinhood (RBNHD) is rolling out the opportunity for its app users to get in on IPOs through its new product, IPO Access.
- Traditionally, most IPO shares go to financial institutions or the very wealthy or well-connected. With IPO Access, retail traders will get the chance to buy shares at the IPO price, the company said.
- App users can request to buy shares of companies at their initial listing price range. "When the final price is set, you'll be able to review, edit, or cancel your request, before shares are allocated to Robinhood customers," according to its blog.
- It did warn that IPO shares can be very limited, but added that all Robinhood customers get an "equal shot" at shares regardless of order size or account value.
- The product will be introduced gradually to all customers in the coming weeks.
- And while Robinhood says, "Here's to democratizing IPOs for all!," it ends with the disclaimer: "IPOs can be risky and speculative investments, and may not be appropriate for every investor."
- Robinhood, itself, is poised to go public, with Bloomberg reporting that it may file its IPO prospectus next week with an aim to go public toward the end of June.
- Reuters had reported in March that Robinhood was developing the platform for buying into IPOs.