C4 Therapeutics names Lauren White as chief financial officer

  • C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) announces the appointment of Lauren White as the company's chief financial officer, effective June 21, 2021.
  • White’s appointment will initiate William McKee’s planned transition from interim chief financial officer, a role he has held since March 31, 2020.
  • McKee will remain engaged to support the company in a part-time consulting capacity during the transition.
  • White joins C4 Therapeutics with over 20 years of international experience in corporate finance and strategy. She is joining from Novartis, where she held roles of increasing responsibility within the global finance organization.
