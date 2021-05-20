Ross Stores EPS beats by $0.44, beats on revenue
May 20, 2021 4:05 PM ETRoss Stores, Inc. (ROST)ROSTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.44.
- Revenue of $4.52B (+145.7% Y/Y) beats by $620M.
- Company authorized a new program to repurchase up to $1.5B of its common stock through fiscal 2022, with plans to buy back $650M this year and $850M in 2022.
- 2Q Guidance: Company is forecasting same store sales to be up 5% to 7% for the 13 weeks ending July 31, 2021 versus the same period in 2019; and earnings per share are projected to be $0.80 to $0.89 vs. $1.01 consensus.
- FY21 Guidance: Comparable store sales gains of 7% to 9% versus 2019 and earnings per share of $3.93 to $4.20 vs. consensus of $4.23.
- Shares +3.7%.
- Press Release