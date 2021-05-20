Palo Alto Networks stock pops after FQ3 beats, raised full-year outlook
May 20, 2021
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) shares climb 6% after hours following fiscal Q3 beats with revenue up 23% on the year to $1.07B and adjusted EPS of $1.38, topping consensus estimates by $10M and $0.09, respectively.
- Billings were up 27% Y/Y to $1.3B compared to the 24% growth in last year's quarter.
- Deferred revenue grew 30% to $4.4B.
- "The work-from-home shift earlier in the year and recent cybersecurity issues have increased the focus on security. Coupled with good execution, this has driven great strength across our business, with Q3 billings growth accelerating to 27% year over year. In particular, we saw a number of customers make large commitments to Palo Alto Networks across our three major platforms," says CEO Nikesh Arora. "We are pleased to be raising our guidance for fiscal year 2021 as we see these trends continuing into our fiscal fourth quarter, bolstering our confidence in our pipeline."
- For Q4, PANW guides for revenue of $1.165-1.175B (consensus: $1.16B), adjusted EPS of $1.42.-1.44 (consensus: $1.43), and billings of $1.695-1.715B.
- The full-year outlook now includes revenue of $4.2-4.21B (prior: $4.15-4.2B; consensus: $4.18B), adjusted EPS of $5.97-5.99 (prior: $5.80-5.90; consensus: $5.88), and total billings of $5.28-5.3B.
