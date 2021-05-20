Larimar Therapeutics' CTI-1601 gets EMA priority medicines status
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to CTI-1601 for the treatment of Friedreich’s ataxia (FA), an autosomal-recessive genetic disease.
- CTI-1601 is a recombinant fusion protein intended to deliver human frataxin into the mitochondria of patients with FA who are unable to produce enough of the protein.
- The PRIME designation was based on positive data from Larimar’s nonclinical studies and Phase 1 clinical program in patients with FA.
- Safety data from the program indicated that repeated subcutaneous injections of CTI-1601 were generally well tolerated at doses up to 100 mg administered daily for 13 days.