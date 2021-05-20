Merus drops as RBC Capital Markets points to insufficient data in update for cancer trial

May 20, 2021 4:44 PM ETMerus N.V. (MRUS)MRUSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Yesterday, after the close, Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) updated interim data for its bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno) in a phase 1/2 eNRGY trial targeting patients with NRG1+ cancers.
  • The data was included in an abstract related to a presentation at the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • The trial consisted of three cohorts with NRG1+ cancers: pancreatic, non-small cell lung cancer, and other solid tumors.
  • In the cohort of pancreatic cancer, the confirmed partial responses were seen in 4 of 10 patients (40% ORR). The loss of ~15.6% today might suggest that the results have not met the expectations.
  • Despite the promising data in the cohort of pancreatic cancer, the confirmed partial responses were seen in nine patients (27% ORR) when 33 patients out of 55 patients who were treated with Zeno were evaluable for response.
  • Issuing an update, RBC Capital Markets, which has a sector perform rating on the stock with the price target of $21.00 per share implying ~1.4% downside to close, points to the insufficiency of data to interpret the drug’s activity among other cancer types.
  • The firm also sees limited data concerning the duration of response and argues there is only a small opportunity among NGR1+ pancreatic patients.
  • Merus shares have well outperformed the broader market over the past six months with a gain of ~68.1%.
