Oasis Petroleum to exit Permian Basin in $481M deal

May 20, 2021 4:56 PM ETOasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS)
  • Oasis Petroleum (OAS, OMP) agrees to sell its entire Permian Basin position, consisting of 24K net acres and Q1 production of 7.2K boe/day, to an undisclosed buyer for $481M, as it chooses to focus on its Williston Basin holdings.
  • Total consideration consists of $406M at closing and up to three $25M annual contingent payments during 2023-25 if WTI crude averages more than $60/bbl in each respective calendar year.
  • Oasis updates 2021 guidance to reflect the divestment, now seeing full-year production of 63.5K-66.5K boe/day, with E&P capex of $205M-$220M, with incremental activity that was planned in the Permian expected to shift into the Williston in H2.
  • Earlier this month, Oasis bought Williston Basin assets from Diamondback Energy in a $745M deal.
