Mortgages in forbearance return to mid-month increase in May: Black Knight
May 21, 2021 7:01 AM ETNew Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), COOP, OCN, PFSINRZ, COOP, OCN, PFSIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The number of mortgages in forbearance increases 16K in the past week, only the second time in the past 12 weeks that the number has risen.
- That reflects the return of the mid-month increase in rising forbearances. During April, the pattern had been suppressed by strong declines due to plan expirations.
- Forbearance plan starts increased this week, driven mostly by an increase in restart activity, another pattern common for the middle of the month.
Source: Black Knight
- As of May 18, some 2.18M, or 4.1% of, homeowners remain in COVID-19-related forbearance plans, including 2.4% of GSE, 7.3% of FHA/VA, and 4.7% of portfolio held and privately securitized mortgages.
- Estimated monthly principal and interest advances on active forbearance plans were $2.6B, unchanged from the prior week.
- Estimated monthly tax and insurance advances on active forbearance plans stay unchanged at $1.0B.
- Mortgage servicers that could be affected include: New Residential (NYSE:NRZ), Mr. Cooper (NASDAQ:COOP), Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN), and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI).
- According to research from the New York Fed, mortgage delinquency rates may rise as COVID support ends.