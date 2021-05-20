CytoDyn promotes Antonio Migliarese to CFO role

  • CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announced the appointment of Antonio Migliarese to the position of chief financial officer of the company.
  • Migliarese who joined CytoDyn in January 2020 previously served as the company’s vice president, corporate controller.
  • Having started the career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Mr. Migliarese was the controller for Domaine Serene Winery and Vineyards, Inc. from 2018 to 2020 before joining CytoDyn.
  • Former chief financial officer Michael Mulholland will transition to the role of senior vice president of Finance and will serve the company in an advisory role, CytoDyn said in a statement.
  • “Unfortunately, for unexpected personal reasons I have had to make the difficult decision to assume a less demanding role to allow for more personal time for my family and myself,” noted Mulholland who was appointed to the position in June 2020.
