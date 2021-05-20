NextEra seeking to block big New England clean power project - Bloomberg
May 20, 2021 5:28 PM ETNextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), AGR, VSTNEE, AGR, VSTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor39 Comments
- NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is quietly financing a ballot initiative in Maine that could halt construction of Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) $1B New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line project intended to pipe carbon-free hydropower from Canada into the northeastern U.S., Bloomberg reports.
- NextEra also has not yet started a mandatory upgrade at one of its facilities to support the surge of power onto the grid, according to the report.
- A NextEra spokesperson tells Bloomberg its dispute with Avangrid is solely because the companies have been unable to agree on terms for the upgrade, a circuit breaker at its Seabrook nuclear plant in New Hampshire.
- NextEra's New England assets include the nuclear plant and an oil-burning power plant, both of which would face increased competition from the influx of power; Calpine Corp. and Vistra (NYSE:VST) also operate multiple natural gas plants in the region.
- The project is considered an important part of President Biden's plan to eliminate carbon from the U.S. power system by 2035, although it received its final major federal permit during the waning days of the Trump administration.