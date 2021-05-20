Bank of the James Financial Group declares stock dividend
May 20, 2021 5:43 PM ET
- Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) announces a 10% stock dividend to be paid on July 9, 2021, for shareholders of record on June 25, 2021.
- That means each shareholder will receive one additional share of stock for every ten shares owned on the record date of June 25, 2021. Fractional shares will be paid off in cash.
- "We are grateful that our strong performance enabled us to not only declare a quarterly cash dividend, but to further reward our shareholders with this 10% stock dividend," says President and CEO Robert R. Chapman III.
- Press Release