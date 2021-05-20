Chemours, Tronox rated new Buys at BofA on strong TiO2 demand, pricing
May 20, 2021 3:17 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC), TROXCC, TROXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Chemours (CC +0.5%) and Tronox (TROX +0.4%) edge higher after Bank of America analyst Matthew DeYoe initiates coverage with Buy recommendations with respective $42 and $28 price targets.
- On Chemours, "we find ourselves at a point when TiO2 prices are inflecting and governments are taking an increased interest in phasing out legacy refrigerant technology, [which] should provide a backdrop for both cash flow and earnings growth to drive value in excess of what the underlying commodity cycles would dictate," DeYoe writes.
- At Tronox, TiO2 "demand has been robust as 'work from homers' rehab houses and low interest rates propel construction activity, leading to higher prices and margins for producers such as Tronox [and coming] as the company is working through a number of unique levers to drive growth in excess of the cycle," according to the analyst.
- Chemours shares have moved mostly higher since it scored a Q1 earnings beat and guidance raise early this month.