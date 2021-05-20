Chemours, Tronox rated new Buys at BofA on strong TiO2 demand, pricing

May 20, 2021 3:17 PM ETThe Chemours Company (CC), TROXCC, TROXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Chemours (CC +0.5%) and Tronox (TROX +0.4%) edge higher after Bank of America analyst Matthew DeYoe initiates coverage with Buy recommendations with respective $42 and $28 price targets.
  • On Chemours, "we find ourselves at a point when TiO2 prices are inflecting and governments are taking an increased interest in phasing out legacy refrigerant technology, [which] should provide a backdrop for both cash flow and earnings growth to drive value in excess of what the underlying commodity cycles would dictate," DeYoe writes.
  • At Tronox, TiO2 "demand has been robust as 'work from homers' rehab houses and low interest rates propel construction activity, leading to higher prices and margins for producers such as Tronox [and coming] as the company is working through a number of unique levers to drive growth in excess of the cycle," according to the analyst.
  • Chemours shares have moved mostly higher since it scored a Q1 earnings beat and guidance raise early this month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.