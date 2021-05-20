Exxon, Chevron slam Australian industry-wide levy to clean up offshore field
- Mindful of potentially huge decommissioning costs it faces during the coming decade, Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.2%) criticizes the Australian government's decision to slap a levy on the oil and gas industry to cover the potential A$1B cost of removing facilities left by a bankrupt firm at an oil field off the northwest coast.
- The planned levy to remove facilities and plug abandoned wells at the field in the Timor Sea could set an unwelcome precedent, Reuters reports, perhaps adding to already-high decommissioning costs that Exxon and partner BHP will face in the Bass Strait off southern Australia, where production at their Gippsland Basin joint venture is rapidly depleting.
- Exxon says it has spent more than A$300M (US$232M) on plugging and abandoning wells in the Bass Strait that are no longer producing and will spend more than A$150M in the next two years on additional plug and abandonment work.
- Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX), the biggest producers in Australia, also said they were disappointed by the move.
- Exxon tried to sell its 50% stake in the Gippsland Basin JV last year but after Australia's Resources Minister wrote to CEO Darren Woods with concerns about decommissioning obligations, the company pulled the sale.