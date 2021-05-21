Moderna plans to produce COVID-19 vaccine in Asia - Nikkei Asia

May 21, 2021
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is considering to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine in Japan, Nikkei reports on the matter.
  • Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel said in an interview, "We're having discussions in several countries in Asia, including Japan."
  • Japan health ministry approved the use of two new vaccines - Moderna and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN), hours ahead of an expansion of a state of coronavirus emergency.
  • However, the country plans not to use AstraZeneca's vaccine for the time being, even after it is given regulatory approval and, will continue monitoring blood clot cases overseas, as a side-effect of AZN’s COVID-19 vaccine, reports NHK.
  • The Japanese government has made a contract with Moderna and is set to receive 50M doses by September.
  • Takeda (NYSE:TAK) will import and distribute 50M doses; distribution in Japan will begin immediately.
  • The companies have affirmed discussions for an additional potential supply of 50M doses from the beginning of 2022.
  • Previously (May 20): Japanese advisory panel recommends AstraZeneca, Moderna vaccines approval- NHK
