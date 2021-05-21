European stock mixed amid slew of business activity data
May 21, 2021 4:19 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- The Eurozone May flash Manufacturing PMI comes in at 62.8, beating expectations of 62.5, prior 62.9.
- The Bloc's May Services PMI arrives at 55.1 vs. forecast of 52.5, prior 50.5.
- Eurozone Composite PMI expanded to 56.9 in May vs. 55.1 expected and 53.8 previous.
- "Demand for goods and services is surging at the sharpest rate for 15 years across the eurozone as the region continues to reopen from covid-related restrictions. Virus containment measures have been eased in May to the lowest since last October, facilitating an especially marked improvement in service sector business activity, which has been accompanied by yet another near-record expansion of manufacturing," comments Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit.
- London -0.46%. U.K. April retail sales surge sharply to 9.2% M/M vs. forecast of +4.5%, prior +5.1%.
- Retail sales rose 42.4% on annual basis vs +36.8% expected, prior +7.2%.
- Germany +0.09%. Germany May Manufacturing PMI reaches 64.0 vs. 65.9 expected, prior 66.2.
- Services PMI came in at 52.8, slightly higher than estimate of 52.0, prior 49.9. Composite PMI 56.2 vs. 57.1 expected, prior 55.8.
- France +0.28%. France May Services PMI beats expectations of 53.0 and reaches 56.6, also higher than prior month's 50.3.
- Manufacturing PMI also surpasses forecast of 58.5 to arrive at 59.2, prior 58.9. Composite PMI 57.0 vs 53.7 expected, prior 51.6.
- European futures mostly higher. FTSE +0.53%; CAC -1.68%; DAX +0.22% and EURO STOXX +0.33%.
- "The French private sector moved up a gear in May as lockdown restrictions were eased and the economy began to reopen," IHS Markit notes.