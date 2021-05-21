FDA accepts Takeda's maribavir application for CMV infection during organ transplant

  • The FDA has accepted Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) New Drug Application for maribavir for the treatment of CMV (cytomegalovirus) infection in solid organ transplant or hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.
  • The application is based on promising Phase 3 TAK-620-303 (SOLSTICE) trial results which shows that maribavir may help with post-transplant CMV viremia, including cases of drug-resistance.
  • CMV infection puts transplant recipients at an increased risk of pneumonia or gastrointestinal disease and can also increase the risk of graft rejection, opportunistic co-infections, and in some cases, even death.
  • Maribavir has been granted Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in U.S. for CMV disease.
  • CMV is a beta herpesvirus that commonly infects humans.
