Maximus's subsidiary bags four Ministry of Justice contracts to deliver ETE support
May 21, 2021 5:41 AM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)MMSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Maximus UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) has secured four Ministry of Justice contracts to deliver education, training and employment, or ETE, support to services users supervised by the National Probation Service.
- The company will deliver support to more than 45,000 people across London, the North West, the West Midlands and Wales over three years, commencing next month.
- Service users will receive support to enter education, improve their skills and to find or maintain sustainable employment. Working with an advisor, service users will have access to tailored advice and support, including CV building and job clubs, literacy and numeracy programs, disclosure guidance, support with professional accreditations, and signposting to specialist services.
- Additionally, Maximus UK will also work with employers to raise awareness of the benefits of more inclusive recruitment practices, and to source job opportunities across a range of sectors.