ASSA ABLOY acquires Sure-Loc in the U.S.
May 21, 2021 5:44 AM ETASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF)ASAZFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ASSA ABLOY (OTCPK:ASAZF) has acquired Sure-Loc, a supplier of residential locks and associated hardware in the US.
- "The acquisition of Sure-Loc complements our mechanical hardware portfolio, supporting our ambitions to grow our residential business in the US," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "Sure-Loc's reputation for quality products and excellent customer service reflect our values and I'm excited for them to become part of ASSA ABLOY."
- The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the beginning. Deal terms undisclosed.