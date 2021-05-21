Yalla Group approves $150M buyback program, comments on short seller report

May 21, 2021 6:05 AM ETYalla Group Limited (YALA)YALABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) has authorized a buyback program to repurchase up to $150M worth of its outstanding American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share and/or Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months, effective today.
  • The company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.
  • The company is aware of certain short sellers reports that contain numerous errors and distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated claims regarding the company.
  • “The Company affirms that it has not placed any robots into any of its chatrooms or otherwise manipulated its MAU or other operating or financial data. Yalla has a solid business model and monetization model, which have been delivering strong revenue and profit, leading to solid cash balance,” the company said.
  • Shares are up 11.5% premarket after falling for four days in a row following a new short report from Swan Street Research that sees potential for about 90% downside from current levels to $1-$2/share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.