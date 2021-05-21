Yalla Group approves $150M buyback program, comments on short seller report
May 21, 2021 6:05 AM ETYalla Group Limited (YALA)YALABy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) has authorized a buyback program to repurchase up to $150M worth of its outstanding American depositary shares, each representing one Class A ordinary share and/or Class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months, effective today.
- The company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.
- The company is aware of certain short sellers reports that contain numerous errors and distorted, misleading and unsubstantiated claims regarding the company.
- “The Company affirms that it has not placed any robots into any of its chatrooms or otherwise manipulated its MAU or other operating or financial data. Yalla has a solid business model and monetization model, which have been delivering strong revenue and profit, leading to solid cash balance,” the company said.
- Shares are up 11.5% premarket after falling for four days in a row following a new short report from Swan Street Research that sees potential for about 90% downside from current levels to $1-$2/share.