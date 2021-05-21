BevCanna forecasts wholesale white-label beverage revenue of ~$2.4M

  • BevCanna Enterprises (OTCQB:BVNNF) has forecasted wholesale white-label revenue of ~$2.4M for both its Canadian cannabis beverages white-label operation and its Naturo Group traditional white-label beverage operation, for the rolling 12 months starting in July 2021.
  • The company expects gross profit of ~$0.63M.
  • This forecast is based on BevCanna’s three previous cannabis beverage white-label manufacturing agreements, and two recently signed Naturo Group white-label manufacturing agreements, each of which are subject to annual minimum order quantities (MOQs).
  • Naturo Group will commence commercial production in June 2021 and BevCanna plans to commence production of the cannabis-infused beverages in June 2021, with delivery to select provinces in July 2021.
  • BevCanna is in advanced discussions with provincial distributors to formalize purchase orders and product listings with select provinces.
