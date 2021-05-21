ESE partners with Kantar for esports research and services
May 21, 2021 6:38 AM ETESE Entertainment Inc. (ENTEF)ENTEFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- ESE Entertainment (OTCQB:ENTEF) has partnered with Kantar for the development of market research, analysis and strategy in the esports and sim racing industries.
- Kantar is a data analytics, market research, and business consulting company present in 100 markets around the world.
- Michał Mango, Head of Strategy at ESE, commented “The partnership with Kantar increases the operational capability of ESE and brings a data-focused approach to esports and gaming. With Kantar, we can help companies implement more accurate and successful business strategies within the esports industry. This will be supported by a deep analysis of the esports market demographics, sentiments, and preferences. We look forward to working with Kantar to provide clients with highly specialized offerings that are catered to their strategic needs.”