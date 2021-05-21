BeiGene's tislelizumab met primary endpoint in late-stage nasopharyngeal cancer study
May 21, 2021 7:06 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)BGNEBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) Phase 3 RATIONALE 309 trial of anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab combined with chemotherapy vs. placebo combined with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal cancer met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).
- In the trial results, tislelizumab + chemotherapy demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in PFS in the intention-to-treat population when compared to chemotherapy alone.
- The safety profile of tislelizumab was consistent with its known risks, with no new safety signals identified with the addition of chemotherapy.
- BeiGene plans to present the data at an upcoming medical conference.