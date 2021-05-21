V.F. Corporation tracks higher after earnings topper and guidance lift
- V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) reports revenue was up 19% on a constant currency basis in FQ4. After backing out acquisitions, revenue was up 16% during the quarter as strong e-commerce growth and a rebound in the APAC region factored in.
- Adjusted gross margin decreased 120 bps to 52.7% of sales, despite a positive impact of 60 bps from acquisitions.
- Operating income increased 98% to $173M, including a $34M contribution from acquisitions.
- Looking ahead, V.F. Corporation management sees FY22 revenue of $11.8B vs. $11.3B consensus and FY22 EPS of $3.50 vs. $2.96 consensus. Direct-to-consumer revenue is expected to increase between 38% and 40% during the full year, including digital revenue growth of between 29% and 31%. CEO Steve Rendle says the company is entering the new fiscal year in a position of strength with broad based momentum across the portfolio.
- Shares of V.F. are up 1.08% in premarket action to $85.74 after the strong guidance update.