Foot Locker shares jump on comparable sales smashing the consensus
May 21, 2021 7:10 AM ETFoot Locker, Inc. (FL)FLBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) +4.4% premarket, reports comparable-store sales increased by 80.3% vs. consensus of +53.7% in Q1..
- During the quarter, the company operated 2,952 stores: opened 12 new stores, remodeled or relocated 15 stores, and closed 58 stores.
- The company will convert approximately one third of its Footaction stores and will close the majority of the remaining stores.
- CEO comment: "Our merchandise offering resonated very well with our customers, driving strength in our stores and continued momentum in our digital business. With strong product tailwinds, we remain optimistic about our category and our ability to drive long-term growth, profitability and shareholder value."
- "The freshness of our inventory, coupled with robust demand across our assortment, resulted in significantly less promotional activity during the first quarter, driving gross margin expansion and improved inventory turns," added Andrew Page, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
- The company refrains from providing guidance due to uncertainty created by the pandemic.