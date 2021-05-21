VIA Optronics buys Germaneers for undisclosed sum
- VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) has acquired Germaneers GmbH, a high-tech engineering company focusing on automotive system integration and user interfaces.
- This is company's first acquisition as a public company, following strategy of acquiring smaller high-tech firms.
- “With the acquisition of Germaneers we are able to engage much earlier in the auto product lifecycle and provide fully integrated solutions in very early lifecycle phases,” said Daniel Jürgens, CFO of VIA. “With this transaction, we are clearly increasing our addressable market within, but not limited to, the automotive end-market.”
- Deal terms were not disclosed.