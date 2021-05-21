Brady buys Magicard Limited for ~$59.0 million

  • Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) will fund the transaction with cash held outside the U.S.
  • Magicard specializes in identification card printers with high-resolution, full-color image capabilities, built-in card security features and the ability to encode smart cards.
  • The acquisition adds rigid card printing and encoding capabilities to Brady’s printer offering.
  • Magicard forecasts sales of ~GBP 23.0M (about $32.0M) for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021.
  • Excluding one-time acquisition-related costs, Brady expects this acquisition to be slightly accretive to EPS for the remainder of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021.
  • Press Release
