Brady buys Magicard Limited for ~$59.0 million
May 21, 2021 7:23 AM ETBrady Corporation (BRC)BRCBy: SA News Team
- Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) will fund the transaction with cash held outside the U.S.
- Magicard specializes in identification card printers with high-resolution, full-color image capabilities, built-in card security features and the ability to encode smart cards.
- The acquisition adds rigid card printing and encoding capabilities to Brady’s printer offering.
- Magicard forecasts sales of ~GBP 23.0M (about $32.0M) for the year ending Dec. 31, 2021.
- Excluding one-time acquisition-related costs, Brady expects this acquisition to be slightly accretive to EPS for the remainder of the fiscal year ending July 31, 2021.
- Press Release