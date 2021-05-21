EnerSys reports preliminary Q4 & FY results; issues guidance
- EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reports Q4 and FY preliminary results:
- Q4: Net sales of $813.5M up 8% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y; Gross Profit Margins at 24%
- GAAP net income are expected to be $33.8M or $0.78 per diluted share compared to net loss of $1.5M, or -$0.04; non-GAAP net income per diluted share are expected to be $1.30 vs. guidance of $1.25 to $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter given by the Company on February 10, 2021 vs. $1.11 a year ago.
- Operating Earnings are expected to be $51.7M vs. $20.1M a year ago; Adjusted Operating Earnings to be $78.4M vs. $71M a year ago.
- FY: Preliminary revenue of $2,977.9M, down 4% Y/Y.
- GAAP net income are expected to be $143.3M or $3.32 per diluted share compared to net income of $137.1M, or 3.20; non-GAAP net income per diluted share are expected to be $4.49 vs. $4.68 a year ago.
- Operating Earnings are expected to be $216.4M vs. $190.2M a year ago; Adjusted Operating Earnings to be $284.2M vs. $287.3M a year ago.
- The Company anticipates first quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share to be between $1.15 and $1.25 vs. consensus of $1.25.
EnerSys will host a conference call on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., ET to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 financial results and provide an overview of the business.
- Press Release