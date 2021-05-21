Centerra Gold sues former board member picked by Kyrgyz to run Kumtor mine
May 21, 2021 7:57 AM ETCenterra Gold Inc. (CGAU)CGAUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) says it is suing the former board member who was appointed by the Kyrgyz Republic as general manager of the Kumtor gold mine, "in response to flagrant breaches of his fiduciary duties to the company related to the recent seizure of the Kumtor Mine by the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic."
- Centerra seeks to prevent Tengiz Bolturuk "from direct or indirect involvement in the management of the Kumtor Mine as well as engaging in further breaches of fiduciary and confidentiality duties owed to the company."
- The company believes Bolturuk, a dual Canadian and Kyrgyz citizen, discussed plans to seize control of Kumtor with the Kyrgyz government and others.
- Centerra said this week that the government "effectively seized control" of the mine.