Fisker to deliver first all-electric papal transport next year
May 21, 2021 8:00 AM ETFisker Inc. (FSR)FSRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Fisker (NYSE:FSR) +1.7% premarket, to develop the first all-electric vehicle for the Holy See, Pope Francis, after a historic visit to Vatican City, which will be delivered next year.
- "I got inspired reading that Pope Francis is very considerate about the environment and the impact of climate change for future generations," says Henrik Fisker. "The interior of the Fisker Ocean papal transport will contain a variety of sustainable materials, including carpets made from recycled plastic bottles from the ocean."
- This specially created all-glass dome Fisker Ocean SUV will be the first all-electric papal transport – adding to a long line of iconic designs from the pen of Henrik Fisker.
- The Fisker Ocean is projected to start production on November 17, 2022.
- The company said there are currently more than 16,000 reservation holders for the Ocean.