Meten EdtechX zooms higher on significant surge in April gross billing and student enrollment

May 21, 2021 8:27 AM ETMeten Holding Group Ltd. (METX)METXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Meten EdtechX Education (NASDAQ:METX) rallies 26.6% higher premarket after reporting Y/Y increase of 1,910.4% and 758.1% in April gross billing and student enrollment, respectively, of its junior ELT business.
  • From Jan to April, gross billing increased by 473.8% Y/Y and gained a 128.6% growth in comparison to 2019 levels.
  • The company is actively expanding its junior ELT business within its current network of 22 cities.
  • The gross billing from student renewals and referrals accounted for 62.8% of the total gross billing of the company’s junior ELT business in April.
  • Led by business experience, vertical expansion strategy and brand influence, the company expects its junior ELT business to achieve RMB2.6M in gross billing in Q2 (+300% Y/Y).
