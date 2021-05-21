The Container Store stock gains after CEO buys shares

May 21, 2021 8:29 AM ETThe Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS)TCSBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • The Container Store (NYSE:TCS) moves higher in premarket action after CEO Satish Malhotra is a buyer of shares.
  • Malhotra picked up 20,500 shares yesterday at a price of $12.25.
  • The Container Store is up more than 28% YTD, but declined earlier this week after the FQ4 earnings report didn't quite meet some high-flying expectations.
  • During the earnings call, Malhotra noted that the addressable market for The Container Store is more than $20B, which the retailer is "keen" to nab more market share from.
  • Shares of TCS are up 1.45% premarket to $12.50. The 52-week high is $19.31.
  • SEC Form 4.
  • Earnings call transcript.
