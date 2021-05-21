Delta Air picks GE executive as new CFO

May 21, 2021 8:48 AM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL), GEDAL, GEBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • In a regulatory filing, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced the appointment of Daniel Janki as its CFO, effective July 12, as it builds out its leadership team and flies into recovery phase.
  • Most recently, he served as SVP of General Electric and President and CEO of GE Power (NYSE:GE), a position he has held since October 2020.
  • He has 25+ years of experience at GE in a wide variety of senior roles.
    • Gary Chase and Bill Carroll had been serving as interim co-CFOs.
  • Shares trading 0.6% higher premarket,
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.