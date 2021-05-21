Delta Air picks GE executive as new CFO
- In a regulatory filing, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) announced the appointment of Daniel Janki as its CFO, effective July 12, as it builds out its leadership team and flies into recovery phase.
- Most recently, he served as SVP of General Electric and President and CEO of GE Power (NYSE:GE), a position he has held since October 2020.
- He has 25+ years of experience at GE in a wide variety of senior roles. Gary Chase and Bill Carroll had been serving as interim co-CFOs.
- Shares trading 0.6% higher premarket,