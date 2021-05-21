Lamb Weston gains after Stifel turns bullish on growth potential and valuation
May 21, 2021 8:48 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)LWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stifel upgrades Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) to a Buy rating after having it slotted at Hold.
- The firm sees Lamb Weston as a key beneficiary of the economy reopening and forecasts a period of "robust revenue and profit growth" for the food company.
- Analyst Christopher Growe thinks the current valuation on Lamb Weston does not factor in the expected recovery in sales growth and EBITDA.
- Shares of Lamb Weston are up 1.33% premarket to $78.57.
- Stifel assigns a price target of $89 to rep close to 15% more upside.
