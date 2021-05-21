Therapeutic Solutions develops stem cell based therapy to reduce lung scarring
- Therapeutic Solutions International (OTCPK:TSOI) announces the development of a novel stem cell based therapy to reduce lung scarring with the potential for treating post COVID-19 lung deterioration.
- The company also announces new data and patent filing demonstrating that the FDA cleared drug, lithium carbonate, substantially augments the scar inhibiting activity of its licensed JadiCell universal donor stem cell therapy.
- The data shows that the JadiCell was superior to other stem cells at inhibiting development of lung scarring in the bleomycin model of pulmonary fibrosis, the company said.
- In an FDA double blind, placebo controlled clinical trial the JadiCell was successful at substantially improving survival in end-stage patients with COVID-19 associated acute lung failure, Therapeutic Solutions said.
- The treatment was associated with significantly improved patient survival (91% vs 42%, P = .015), Serious Adverse Event-free survival (P = .008), and time to recovery (P = .03).
- "The data disclosed today suggests the possibility of expanding the use of JadiCell to address post-COVID lung failure, a condition which appears to be rising exponentially.," chief medical officer James Veltmeyer said.
- The company plans to initiate a phase III pivotal registration trial and seek marketing approval for use of JadiCell in acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and other lung diseases.