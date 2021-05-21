HXPN signs LOI to acquire H2O EMC2
May 21, 2021 9:15 AM ETHarris Exploration, Inc. (HXPN)HXPNBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- HXPN (OTCPK:HXPN) has signed a letter of intent to acquire 100% of the interest of H2O EMC2 (H2O) in an all stock deal.
- The agreement is expected to close in late Q2 or early Q3.
- The H2O founder group will receive five-year 550M 1:1 convertible warrants in HXPN common stock on closing.
- “H2O is comprised of top-tier partners and we are excited to join with them to bring these much-needed technologies to the world.” said Steve Bailey, HXPN CEO. “We are excited that the H2O deal is HXPN’s first acquisition and that it will help solve many essential humanitarian needs around the world.” H2O expects to begin shipment of its first AWG models in Q3 of this year.