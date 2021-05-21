MoneyGram shares sold by blockchain payment firm, Ripple

May 21, 2021 9:18 AM ETMoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI)MGIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) was informed by Blockchain payment firm, Ripple that it sold all of its common stock and warrants to purchase MoneyGram common stock.
  • It now has no ownership interest in the company and thereby its right to appoint a MoneyGram board observer has terminated.
  • Asheesh Birla, SVP of Product and Corporate Development for Ripple, has resigned from such role.
  • In 2019, Ripple had bought a $30M stake in MoneyGram for the latter to use the former's product for cross-border payment and foreign exchange settlement; partnership has ended for now post which MoneyGram teamed up with bitcoin kiosk business Coinme.
  • Shares trading 1.9% higher premarket.
