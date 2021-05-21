Snap to acquire AR display maker powering its Spectacles for $500M-plus
May 21, 2021 9:25 AM ETSnap Inc. (SNAP)SNAPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has reached an agreement to acquire WaveOptics, which supplies the augmented reality displays in its new Spectacles glasses, for more than $500M - its biggest deal ever.
- WaveOptics' waveguides are being used in the latest version of Spectacles, which Snap announced yesterday.
- The deal and new Spectacles mark Snap's biggest bet on augmented reality yet. WaveOptics will continue to supply other companies with its waveguides, as well as work with Snap on custom optical systems.
- WaveOptics' employees (about 125) will report to Snap's hardware division.
- Snap is paying for half the deal in stock now, and in two years will pay for the other half in either cash or stock.
- Shares are up 0.7% premarket.