The Children's Place backed by Telsey to see continued sales strength

May 21, 2021 9:30 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)PLCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Telsey Advisory Group sees momentum extending for The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) after the retailer posted a strong Q1.
  • Analyst Dana Telsey and team see an outsized back-to-school season with the return to in-person learning and the added boost for the retailer from child tax credits.
  • Looking ahead, the firm keeps an Outperform rating in place on PLCE and increases its price target to $110 to factor in higher earnings estimates.
  • During the earnings conference call yesterday, PLCE execs pointed to sales growth drivers that included strong product acceptance, higher-priced realization, reduced promotional activity and unprecedented stimulus as well as an acceleration in back-to-school sales.
  • Read the Children's Place earnings call transcript.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.