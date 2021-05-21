The Children's Place backed by Telsey to see continued sales strength
May 21, 2021 9:30 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)PLCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Telsey Advisory Group sees momentum extending for The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) after the retailer posted a strong Q1.
- Analyst Dana Telsey and team see an outsized back-to-school season with the return to in-person learning and the added boost for the retailer from child tax credits.
- Looking ahead, the firm keeps an Outperform rating in place on PLCE and increases its price target to $110 to factor in higher earnings estimates.
- During the earnings conference call yesterday, PLCE execs pointed to sales growth drivers that included strong product acceptance, higher-priced realization, reduced promotional activity and unprecedented stimulus as well as an acceleration in back-to-school sales.
- Read the Children's Place earnings call transcript.