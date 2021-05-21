BASF, RWE plan €4B wind power project
- BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) and German utility RWE (OTCPK:RWEOY) unveil a potential €4B offshore wind power project as part of plans to cooperate on exploring the use of renewable energy for the carbon-free production of chemicals.
- The companies say the project envisions construction of a 2 GW offshore wind park by RWE to help to supply BASF's Ludwigshafen chemicals complex, Germany's single biggest electricity consumer, with green electricity and enable carbon-free production of hydrogen.
- While 80% of the wind farm's production would go to Ludwigshafen, the remaining 20% would be used to power a 300 MW electrolyser to produce green hydrogen.
- But Reuters says the project's fate hinges on more favorable regulation, including faster tenders for potential sites in the North Sea as well as renewable energy being made exempt from hefty green power levies in Germany.
- Earlier this week, BASF announced a joint venture with Chinese battery materials supplier Ningbo Shanshan to make cathode active materials used in lithium ion batteries.