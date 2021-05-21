Google setting up first retail store in New York City
- Google (GOOG +0.4%, GOOGL +0.2%) is planning its first retail store, in New York City - what may be seen as a vote of confidence amid a not-quite-robust commitment to its hardware products.
- The new store, set for Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood, will showcase hardware and services, including Pixel phones - the company's Pixel 5 is its current flagship, with a budget-focused Pixel 5a and new Pixel 6 on the way - Nest devices, its Fitbit wearables and Chromebooks.
- With one store, it's a mere twinkle of a retail presence against that of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has built up a footprint of 510 stores across 25 countries. By contrast, Microsoft (MSFT +0.6%) announced last year it was closing all its retail outlets 11 years after getting into physical retail.
- Google's storefront is set to open later this year.