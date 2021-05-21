Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J pledge more shots for poorer countries - Bloomberg

May 21, 2021 10:04 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), MRNA, JNJ, AZNPFE, MRNA, JNJ, AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor26 Comments
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have pledged to provide additional COVID-19 vaccine jabs to poorer countries, Bloomberg reports.
  • The announcement was made today at a G20 meeting.
  • Pfizer has said it will supply 1B doses next year for low and middle-income countries, in addition to a similar amount for this year.
  • J&J is in discussions to supply 300M doses next year as Gavi, a global vaccines alliance, announced plans today to purchase 200M of the company's vaccines.
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) previously agreed to provide vaccines at a cost to COVAX, an initiative to provide more equitable vaccine distribution.
  • Vaccine companies in morning trading: Pfizer +0.4%; Moderna +0.8%; J&J +0.5%; and AstraZeneca down a penny.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.