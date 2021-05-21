Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J pledge more shots for poorer countries - Bloomberg
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have pledged to provide additional COVID-19 vaccine jabs to poorer countries, Bloomberg reports.
- The announcement was made today at a G20 meeting.
- Pfizer has said it will supply 1B doses next year for low and middle-income countries, in addition to a similar amount for this year.
- J&J is in discussions to supply 300M doses next year as Gavi, a global vaccines alliance, announced plans today to purchase 200M of the company's vaccines.
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) previously agreed to provide vaccines at a cost to COVAX, an initiative to provide more equitable vaccine distribution.
- Vaccine companies in morning trading: Pfizer +0.4%; Moderna +0.8%; J&J +0.5%; and AstraZeneca down a penny.